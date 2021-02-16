Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cowen Inc. (COWN)

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) went up by 17.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.94. The company’s stock price has collected 19.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Cowen Announces Record Financial Results for Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ :COWN) Right Now?

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COWN is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cowen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.25, which is $0.74 above the current price. COWN currently public float of 25.08M and currently shorts hold a 20.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COWN was 502.51K shares.

COWN’s Market Performance

COWN stocks went up by 19.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.14% and a quarterly performance of 47.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Cowen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.28% for COWN stocks with a simple moving average of 73.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COWN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for COWN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COWN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $20 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COWN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for COWN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2020.

COWN Trading at 26.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COWN rose by +19.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, Cowen Inc. saw 29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COWN starting from SOLOMON JEFFREY M, who sale 10,014 shares at the price of $22.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, SOLOMON JEFFREY M now owns 828,724 shares of Cowen Inc., valued at $221,209 using the latest closing price.

Barth Brett H, the Director of Cowen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Barth Brett H is holding 91,052 shares at $62,934 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.42 for the present operating margin

+62.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cowen Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cowen Inc. (COWN), the company’s capital structure generated 270.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.97. Total debt to assets is 41.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.