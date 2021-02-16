HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) went up by 16.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $438.00. The company’s stock price has collected 20.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/12/21 that Wall Street Is Going Gaga Over HubSpot’s Blockbuster Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE :HUBS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for HubSpot Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $556.92, which is -$74.84 below the current price. HUBS currently public float of 43.41M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HUBS was 523.76K shares.

HUBS’s Market Performance

HUBS stocks went up by 20.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.50% and a quarterly performance of 45.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.02% for HubSpot Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.46% for HUBS stocks with a simple moving average of 70.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $525, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $470 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

HUBS Trading at 27.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +29.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +196.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $399.88. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 26.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Bueker Kathryn, who sale 200 shares at the price of $425.00 back on Feb 08. After this action, Bueker Kathryn now owns 44,008 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $85,000 using the latest closing price.

Halligan Brian, the Chief Executive Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $386.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Halligan Brian is holding 657,119 shares at $3,283,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+80.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -7.96. The total capital return value is set at -5.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 93.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.35. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.