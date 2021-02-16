Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Momo Inc. (MOMO)

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) went up by 6.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/01/20 that Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ :MOMO) Right Now?

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MOMO is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Momo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.95, which is -$0.55 below the current price. MOMO currently public float of 163.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOMO was 5.11M shares.

MOMO’s Market Performance

MOMO stocks went up by 14.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.02% and a quarterly performance of 26.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.07% for Momo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.60% for MOMO stocks with a simple moving average of 16.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOMO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOMO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MOMO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on September 04th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MOMO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at 34.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares surge +31.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO rose by +14.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Momo Inc. saw 43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.86 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Momo Inc. stands at +17.46. The total capital return value is set at 18.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.32. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Momo Inc. (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 22.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.