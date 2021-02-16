Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.25. The company’s stock price has collected 8.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that Micron Technology Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :MU) Right Now?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MU is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Micron Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.20, which is $6.44 above the current price. MU currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MU was 17.82M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stocks went up by 8.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.14% and a quarterly performance of 56.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Micron Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.95% for MU stocks with a simple moving average of 55.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MU reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for MU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MU, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

MU Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +8.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.86. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 17.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from Zinsner David, who sale 8,050 shares at the price of $80.89 back on Jan 15. After this action, Zinsner David now owns 129,214 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $651,196 using the latest closing price.

ARNZEN APRIL S, the SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron Technology Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $79.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ARNZEN APRIL S is holding 88,888 shares at $1,186,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+30.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +12.54. The total capital return value is set at 6.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.54. Total debt to assets is 13.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.