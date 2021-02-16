Here’s Our Rant About Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.94. The company’s stock price has collected 24.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Ault Global Holdings Reports Strongest Balance Sheet in Company History With $45 Million in Cash and Securities

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX :DPW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DPW is at 5.47.

DPW currently public float of 16.30M and currently shorts hold a 11.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPW was 14.44M shares.

DPW’s Market Performance

DPW stocks went up by 24.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.08% and a quarterly performance of 240.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 253.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for Ault Global Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.50% for DPW stocks with a simple moving average of 110.24% for the last 200 days.

DPW Trading at 26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.38%, as shares surge +1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPW rose by +24.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +356.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Ault Global Holdings Inc. saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DPW starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Dec 30. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 36,600 shares of Ault Global Holdings Inc., valued at $5,311 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Chairman and CEO of Ault Global Holdings Inc., purchase 520 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 35,350 shares at $1,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.60 for the present operating margin

+22.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Global Holdings Inc. stands at -124.15. The total capital return value is set at -77.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.18. Equity return is now at value -861.00, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW), the company’s capital structure generated 215.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.26. Total debt to assets is 34.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.