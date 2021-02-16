Here’s How Your Trade Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Aggressively Right Now

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) went up by 25.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s stock price has collected 38.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Breaking News: Rosen, Globally Respected Investor Counsel, Encourages Lizhi Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – LIZI

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ :LIZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lizhi Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is -$7.63 below the current price. LIZI currently public float of 22.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIZI was 8.56M shares.

LIZI’s Market Performance

LIZI stocks went up by 38.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 305.64% and a quarterly performance of 609.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.63% for Lizhi Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 133.44% for LIZI stocks with a simple moving average of 265.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIZI

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIZI reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for LIZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2020.

LIZI Trading at 221.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.52%, as shares surge +303.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +603.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI rose by +38.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +194.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Lizhi Inc. saw 307.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.01 for the present operating margin

+22.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc. stands at -11.26. The total capital return value is set at -935.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -876.55. Equity return is now at value 145.10, with -152.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 167.82 and the total asset turnover is 6.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.