Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) went up by 0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.60. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/04/21 that These 4 Small-Cap EV Stocks Are Soaring. Why Now?

Is It Worth Investing in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ :SOLO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOLO is at 2.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.14. Today, the average trading volume of SOLO was 25.75M shares.

SOLO’s Market Performance

SOLO stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly performance of 110.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 278.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.34% for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.57% for SOLO stocks with a simple moving average of 96.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOLO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to SOLO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 20th of the previous year.

SOLO Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLO fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +650.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. saw 28.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3602.19 for the present operating margin

-120.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stands at -3962.55. The total capital return value is set at -129.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.55. Equity return is now at value -74.30, with -60.40 for asset returns.

Based on Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17. Total debt to assets is 4.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 119.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.