Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) went down by -15.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Protalix BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of its Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX :PLX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. PLX currently public float of 19.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLX was 405.55K shares.

PLX’s Market Performance

PLX stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.95% and a quarterly performance of 35.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for PLX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for PLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2017.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to PLX, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

PLX Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.40%, as shares surge +24.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 34.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchase 64,000 shares at the price of $2.43 back on Apr 07. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 64,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $155,264 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.74 for the present operating margin

+80.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -33.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.