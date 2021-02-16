CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNSP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) went down by -6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.62. The company’s stock price has collected 2.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CNSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. CNSP currently public float of 13.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNSP was 2.55M shares.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNSP stocks went up by 2.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.96% and a quarterly performance of 56.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.33% for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.72% for CNSP stocks with a simple moving average of 56.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSP reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CNSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

CNSP Trading at 51.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.68%, as shares surge +82.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 93.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Downs Christopher, who purchase 142,000 shares at the price of $2.04 back on Aug 24. After this action, Downs Christopher now owns 142,000 shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $289,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

The total capital return value is set at -104.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -109.96.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.38.