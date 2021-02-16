Can Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) Remain Competitive?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) went down by -10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s stock price has collected 11.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRBP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRBP is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.88, which is -$1.11 below the current price. CRBP currently public float of 77.47M and currently shorts hold a 18.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRBP was 13.38M shares.

CRBP’s Market Performance

CRBP stocks went up by 11.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.71% and a quarterly performance of 145.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.14% for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.37% for CRBP stocks with a simple moving average of -28.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CRBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CRBP, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CRBP Trading at 69.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.28%, as shares surge +71.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBP rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw 139.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBP starting from Moran Sean F., who sale 87,500 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Dec 21. After this action, Moran Sean F. now owns 349,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $153,125 using the latest closing price.

Moran Sean F., the Chief Financial Officer of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 53,610 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Moran Sean F. is holding 349,610 shares at $75,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stands at -197.69. The total capital return value is set at -375.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -342.06. Equity return is now at value -485.50, with -167.70 for asset returns.

Based on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP), the company’s capital structure generated 153.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.54. Total debt to assets is 19.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.