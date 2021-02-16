Buy or Sell Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) went up by 3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.25. The company’s stock price has collected 32.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/12/21 that Safe-T Group Launches Breakthrough Residential Proxies Network to Support the Multibillion Dollar Sneaker Resale Market

Is It Worth Investing in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ :SFET) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Safe-T Group Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SFET currently public float of 3.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFET was 1.46M shares.

SFET’s Market Performance

SFET stocks went up by 32.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 45.00% and a quarterly performance of 134.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.52% for Safe-T Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.22% for SFET stocks with a simple moving average of 72.81% for the last 200 days.

SFET Trading at 57.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.67%, as shares surge +32.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFET rose by +32.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Safe-T Group Ltd saw 63.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-254.57 for the present operating margin

+42.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe-T Group Ltd stands at -395.80. The total capital return value is set at -119.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -376.92.

Based on Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET), the company’s capital structure generated 275.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 42.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.