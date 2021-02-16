Aurora Mobile Limited (JG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) went down by -13.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 22.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that Aurora Mobile Receives InfoQ 2020 Best Technology Community Award for Expertise in Mobile Development and Industry Impact

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ :JG) Right Now?

JG currently public float of 62.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JG was 3.65M shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

JG’s Market Performance

JG stocks went up by 22.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.15% and a quarterly performance of 221.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.37% for Aurora Mobile Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.28% for JG stocks with a simple moving average of 161.19% for the last 200 days.

JG Trading at 56.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.32%, as shares surge +67.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG rose by +22.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Aurora Mobile Limited saw 71.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.24 for the present operating margin

+28.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Limited stands at -12.12. The total capital return value is set at -18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.13. Equity return is now at value -38.90, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 45.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.18. Total debt to assets is 24.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.