Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) went up by 22.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s stock price has collected 37.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :ASYS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASYS is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Amtech Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. ASYS currently public float of 13.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASYS was 78.48K shares.

ASYS’s Market Performance

ASYS stocks went up by 37.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.85% and a quarterly performance of 105.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.52% for Amtech Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.74% for ASYS stocks with a simple moving average of 89.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $10 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ASYS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

ASYS Trading at 55.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 20.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +49.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS rose by +37.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc. saw 69.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from KING ROBERT F, who sale 30,200 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Dec 03. After this action, KING ROBERT F now owns 2,000 shares of Amtech Systems Inc., valued at $207,450 using the latest closing price.

Averick Robert M, the Director of Amtech Systems Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Averick Robert M is holding 250,000 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.99 for the present operating margin

+37.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amtech Systems Inc. stands at -5.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.25. Equity return is now at value -15.90, with -12.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.24.