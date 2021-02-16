A Lesson to Learn: Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) went up by 247.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 15.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Socket Mobile launches first enterprise-grade scanners for Apple iPhone 12 series

Is It Worth Investing in Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ :SCKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCKT is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Socket Mobile Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. SCKT currently public float of 4.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCKT was 882.73K shares.

SCKT’s Market Performance

SCKT stocks went up by 15.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.10% and a quarterly performance of 34.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Socket Mobile Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 302.38% for SCKT stocks with a simple moving average of 501.53% for the last 200 days.

SCKT Trading at 324.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 150.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +347.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +364.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCKT rose by +281.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +818.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Socket Mobile Inc. saw 36.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCKT starting from OTT LEONARD L, who sale 4,940 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Jan 21. After this action, OTT LEONARD L now owns 16,440 shares of Socket Mobile Inc., valued at $14,227 using the latest closing price.

OTT LEONARD L, the EVP of Engineering & CTO of Socket Mobile Inc., sale 18,986 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that OTT LEONARD L is holding 16,440 shares at $72,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.15 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Socket Mobile Inc. stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.92. Total debt to assets is 14.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.