A Lesson to Learn: RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK)

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) went up by 14.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s stock price has collected 39.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that RealNetworks Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ :RNWK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNWK is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RealNetworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. RNWK currently public float of 20.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNWK was 569.43K shares.

RNWK’s Market Performance

RNWK stocks went up by 39.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 143.53% and a quarterly performance of 218.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 225.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for RealNetworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 77.07% for RNWK stocks with a simple moving average of 178.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNWK stocks, with Brigantine repeating the rating for RNWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNWK in the upcoming period, according to Brigantine is $12.50 based on the research report published on February 13th of the previous year 2012.

Brigantine, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNWK reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for RNWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2011.

RNWK Trading at 121.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares surge +142.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNWK rose by +39.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +424.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, RealNetworks Inc. saw 165.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.40 for the present operating margin

+40.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for RealNetworks Inc. stands at -11.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.05. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK), the company’s capital structure generated 63.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.72. Total debt to assets is 15.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.