A Lesson to Learn: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s stock price has collected 2.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/12/21 that Cronos Group Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.51. CRON currently public float of 189.71M and currently shorts hold a 13.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 6.70M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went up by 2.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.67% and a quarterly performance of 72.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.93% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.07% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of 76.62% for the last 200 days.

CRON Trading at 29.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares surge +8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.51. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw 76.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Nov 17. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 5,479,092 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $733,400 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., sale 9,300 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 5,579,092 shares at $67,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489.08 for the present operating margin

-84.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at +4911.60. The total capital return value is set at -12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 124.36.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.