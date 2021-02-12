Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX:WTT) went up by 8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.72. The company’s stock price has collected 28.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/21/20 that Wireless Telecom Group Adds Jennifer Fritzsche to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (AMEX :WTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTT is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. WTT currently public float of 19.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTT was 165.37K shares.

WTT’s Market Performance

WTT stocks went up by 28.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.41% and a quarterly performance of 83.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Wireless Telecom Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.32% for WTT stocks with a simple moving average of 89.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for WTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2020.

WTT Trading at 39.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.29%, as shares surge +35.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTT rose by +28.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +202.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.11. In addition, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. saw 50.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTT starting from Whelan Timothy, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $0.94 back on May 19. After this action, Whelan Timothy now owns 189,873 shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc., valued at $2,820 using the latest closing price.

Whelan Timothy, the Chief Executive Officer of Wireless Telecom Group Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Whelan Timothy is holding 186,873 shares at $3,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.02 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wireless Telecom Group Inc. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (WTT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.27. Total debt to assets is 9.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.