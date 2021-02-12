Why Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) went down by -5.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.03. The company’s stock price has collected 3.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Pilgrim’s Pride Closes Fiscal Year 2020 with Net Sales of $12.1 Billion, Operating Income of $245.5 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.39

Is It Worth Investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ :PPC) Right Now?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50, which is -$0.34 below the current price. PPC currently public float of 46.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPC was 682.74K shares.

PPC’s Market Performance

PPC stocks went up by 3.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.45% and a quarterly performance of 18.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.07% for PPC stocks with a simple moving average of 19.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PPC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 30th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw 10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Penn Jayson, who sale 3,988 shares at the price of $22.31 back on Feb 26. After this action, Penn Jayson now owns 200,420 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $88,978 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.32 for the present operating margin

+9.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stands at +4.00. The total capital return value is set at 15.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.76. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), the company’s capital structure generated 103.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.76. Total debt to assets is 36.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.