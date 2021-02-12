Why Dana Incorporated (DAN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.72. The company’s stock price has collected 3.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Dana Introduces New Heavy-Duty Drivetrain for Rough-Terrain Cranes, Terminal Tractors

Is It Worth Investing in Dana Incorporated (NYSE :DAN) Right Now?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 252.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAN is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dana Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.78, which is $0.87 above the current price. DAN currently public float of 143.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAN was 1.37M shares.

DAN’s Market Performance

DAN stocks went up by 3.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.62% and a quarterly performance of 39.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for Dana Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.95% for DAN stocks with a simple moving average of 49.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAN

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DAN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DAN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

DAN Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAN rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.30. In addition, Dana Incorporated saw 15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAN starting from Pyle Robert D, who sale 33,535 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Dec 01. After this action, Pyle Robert D now owns 33,535 shares of Dana Incorporated, valued at $589,366 using the latest closing price.

Kellett James D, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dana Incorporated, sale 1,800 shares at $17.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Kellett James D is holding 2,755 shares at $32,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+12.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dana Incorporated stands at +2.62. The total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dana Incorporated (DAN), the company’s capital structure generated 136.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.67. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.