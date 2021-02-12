Why Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.27. The company’s stock price has collected -2.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that COPT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE :OFC) Right Now?

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OFC is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.17, which is $3.17 above the current price. OFC currently public float of 111.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OFC was 772.70K shares.

OFC’s Market Performance

OFC stocks went down by -2.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.56% and a quarterly performance of 7.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.41% for Corporate Office Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.77% for OFC stocks with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OFC reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for OFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OFC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

OFC Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.61. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from BUDORICK STEPHEN E, who purchase 583 shares at the price of $25.74 back on Dec 31. After this action, BUDORICK STEPHEN E now owns 151,772 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $15,006 using the latest closing price.

BUDORICK STEPHEN E, the President & CEO of Corporate Office Properties Trust, purchase 465 shares at $25.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BUDORICK STEPHEN E is holding 151,189 shares at $11,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.28 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporate Office Properties Trust stands at +29.73. The total capital return value is set at 2.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.52. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), the company’s capital structure generated 110.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.42. Total debt to assets is 47.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.