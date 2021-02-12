The Chart for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) went up by 22.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.40. The company’s stock price has collected 14.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Publication in JHEP Reports of New Data Supporting Aramchol’s Novel Anti-Fibrotic Mechanism of Action

Is It Worth Investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :GLMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLMD is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.80. GLMD currently public float of 17.62M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLMD was 158.18K shares.

GLMD’s Market Performance

GLMD stocks went up by 14.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.76% and a quarterly performance of 72.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.37% for GLMD stocks with a simple moving average of 28.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLMD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLMD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

GLMD Trading at 45.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares surge +60.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD rose by +14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw 73.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

The total capital return value is set at -28.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.88. Equity return is now at value -43.30, with -39.30 for asset returns.

Based on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.50. Total debt to assets is 0.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.50.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.02.