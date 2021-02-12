Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.25. The company’s stock price has collected 13.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Skyline Champion Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 2.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.43, which is -$1.85 below the current price. SKY currently public float of 51.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 410.56K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went up by 13.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.16% and a quarterly performance of 62.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 58.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.78% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of 59.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $38 based on the research report published on December 18th of the previous year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SKY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at 35.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +42.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.78. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw 44.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+19.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 16.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.28. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), the company’s capital structure generated 26.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.00. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.