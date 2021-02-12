Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s stock price has collected 4.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Sensata Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in February 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE :ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $63.16, which is $3.79 above the current price. ST currently public float of 156.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ST was 1.08M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stocks went up by 4.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.27% and a quarterly performance of 20.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for ST stocks with a simple moving average of 27.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $63 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ST, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ST Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.16. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from COTE JEFFREY J, who sale 18,843 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, COTE JEFFREY J now owns 205,737 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $942,239 using the latest closing price.

WROE THOMAS JR, the Director of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, sale 50,000 shares at $48.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that WROE THOMAS JR is holding 4,078 shares at $2,430,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.13 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +5.39. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 147.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.65. Total debt to assets is 50.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.