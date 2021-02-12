Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) went up by 6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s stock price has collected 12.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/03/21 that Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chinpower, to a greener hyperscale data center industry

Is It Worth Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chindata Group Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.39, which is -$1.61 below the current price. CD currently public float of 40.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CD was 1.22M shares.

CD’s Market Performance

CD stocks went up by 12.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.19% and a quarterly performance of 43.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Chindata Group Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.12% for CD stocks with a simple moving average of 27.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for CD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CD, setting the target price at $17.60 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CD Trading at 16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares surge +23.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +12.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.51. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.27 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stands at -20.45. The total capital return value is set at -1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78.

Based on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), the company’s capital structure generated 95.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.74. Total debt to assets is 39.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.