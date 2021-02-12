Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) went down by -2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/01/21 that Move It This February To Planet Fitness – Join For $0 Enrollment, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment From Feb. 1 – 11

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE :PLNT) Right Now?

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1109.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Planet Fitness Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $76.14, which is -$0.39 below the current price. PLNT currently public float of 75.80M and currently shorts hold a 8.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLNT was 1.42M shares.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT stocks went up by 3.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly performance of 4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Planet Fitness Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for PLNT stocks with a simple moving average of 16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLNT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLNT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $69 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PLNT, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

PLNT Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.06. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc. saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from O’Donnell Brian, who sale 26 shares at the price of $78.28 back on Jan 06. After this action, O’Donnell Brian now owns 2,409 shares of Planet Fitness Inc., valued at $2,035 using the latest closing price.

Rondeau Christopher, the Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness Inc., sale 42,929 shares at $75.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Rondeau Christopher is holding 0 shares at $3,239,762 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.84 for the present operating margin

+45.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc. stands at +17.09. The total capital return value is set at 23.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.