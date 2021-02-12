Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Myovant Sciences Announces Corporate Updates and Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE :MYOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYOV is at 2.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Myovant Sciences Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.14, which is $14.09 above the current price. MYOV currently public float of 32.56M and currently shorts hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYOV was 1.17M shares.

MYOV’s Market Performance

MYOV stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.45% and a quarterly performance of 40.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for Myovant Sciences Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.38% for MYOV stocks with a simple moving average of 18.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYOV stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MYOV by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MYOV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $28 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYOV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MYOV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MYOV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

MYOV Trading at -6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYOV fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.62. In addition, Myovant Sciences Ltd. saw -20.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYOV starting from KARBE FRANK, who sale 300 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Jan 28. After this action, KARBE FRANK now owns 163,470 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd., valued at $7,200 using the latest closing price.

KARBE FRANK, the Principal Fin’l & Accounting of Myovant Sciences Ltd., sale 750 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that KARBE FRANK is holding 163,470 shares at $16,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYOV

The total capital return value is set at -451.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -507.03. Equity return is now at value 203.80, with -201.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.