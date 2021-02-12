Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) went up by 4.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.44. The company’s stock price has collected 8.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Xiaobai Maimai Joins Leading Industry Associations to Formulate “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”

Is It Worth Investing in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ :HX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00. HX currently public float of 5.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HX was 585.41K shares.

HX’s Market Performance

HX stocks went up by 8.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.32% and a quarterly performance of 30.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.31% for Xiaobai Maimai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.24% for HX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.33% for the last 200 days.

HX Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HX rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. saw 12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.01 for the present operating margin

+30.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. stands at -622.63. The total capital return value is set at -36.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.28.

Based on Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 26.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.