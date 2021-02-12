Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) went down by -8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Intercept to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ICPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.04, which is $20.41 above the current price. ICPT currently public float of 27.69M and currently shorts hold a 25.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICPT was 1.01M shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT stocks went down by -10.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of -20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.98% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for ICPT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 15th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICPT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -10.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.24. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICPT starting from Kapadia Sandip, who sale 2,193 shares at the price of $24.47 back on Jan 05. After this action, Kapadia Sandip now owns 23,764 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $53,663 using the latest closing price.

Kapadia Sandip, the CFO and Treasurer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,763 shares at $32.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kapadia Sandip is holding 27,158 shares at $57,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.98 for the present operating margin

+94.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -136.78. The total capital return value is set at -63.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.11. Equity return is now at value 667.70, with -48.50 for asset returns.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,062.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.40. Total debt to assets is 72.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,049.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.