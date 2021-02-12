Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) went up by 3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $237.88. The company’s stock price has collected 6.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE :LH) Right Now?

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LH is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $264.14, which is $15.92 above the current price. LH currently public float of 96.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LH was 656.04K shares.

LH’s Market Performance

LH stocks went up by 6.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of 17.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.05% for LH stocks with a simple moving average of 23.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LH stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for LH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LH in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $245 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

LH Trading at 11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LH rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.66. In addition, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings saw 16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LH starting from van der Vaart Sandra D, who sale 109 shares at the price of $225.85 back on Feb 05. After this action, van der Vaart Sandra D now owns 4,219 shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, valued at $24,618 using the latest closing price.

Schroeder Mark S, the EVP, President-Diagnostics Lab of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, sale 203 shares at $225.85 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05, which means that Schroeder Mark S is holding 4,152 shares at $45,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.46 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at +7.13. The total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.09. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), the company’s capital structure generated 93.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.43. Total debt to assets is 39.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.