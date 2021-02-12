Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went up by 7.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Acadia Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE :AKR) Right Now?

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKR is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Acadia Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.21, which is -$0.09 below the current price. AKR currently public float of 85.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKR was 662.67K shares.

AKR’s Market Performance

AKR stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.63% and a quarterly performance of 21.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for Acadia Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.85% for AKR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for AKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AKR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

AKR Trading at 12.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKR rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.26. In addition, Acadia Realty Trust saw 17.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKR starting from LUSCOMBE WENDY W, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $15.46 back on Jan 15. After this action, LUSCOMBE WENDY W now owns 40,017 shares of Acadia Realty Trust, valued at $54,125 using the latest closing price.

Hartmann Richard, the Sr. VP of Acadia Realty Trust, sale 8,000 shares at $23.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Hartmann Richard is holding 0 shares at $186,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.09 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Realty Trust stands at +17.82. The total capital return value is set at -0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), the company’s capital structure generated 124.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.53. Total debt to assets is 44.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.