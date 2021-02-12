Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP)

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) went down by -11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.53. The company’s stock price has collected -10.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents

Is It Worth Investing in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ :TRUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRUP is at 1.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Trupanion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.25, which is -$8.88 below the current price. TRUP currently public float of 33.45M and currently shorts hold a 6.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRUP was 407.96K shares.

TRUP’s Market Performance

TRUP stocks went down by -10.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.44% and a quarterly performance of 29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 198.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.55% for Trupanion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.89% for TRUP stocks with a simple moving average of 46.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 05th, 2020.

TRUP Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP fell by -10.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.56. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $120.27 back on Jan 26. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 890,222 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $481,080 using the latest closing price.

Tooth Margaret, the Chief Revenue Officer of Trupanion Inc., sale 210 shares at $121.14 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Tooth Margaret is holding 13,019 shares at $25,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 19.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.07. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.