Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) went up by 4.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.45. The company’s stock price has collected -2.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Tenable Announces Intent to Acquire Alsid

Is It Worth Investing in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TENB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Tenable Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.00, which is $14.1 above the current price. TENB currently public float of 88.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENB was 1.04M shares.

TENB’s Market Performance

TENB stocks went down by -2.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.91% and a quarterly performance of 36.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Tenable Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.70% for TENB stocks with a simple moving average of 25.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $51 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to TENB, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

TENB Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.26. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -10.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Li Ping, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $47.18 back on Feb 05. After this action, Li Ping now owns 302,971 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $3,538,187 using the latest closing price.

Riddick Stephen A, the General Counsel & Secretary of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 7,260 shares at $49.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Riddick Stephen A is holding 11,811 shares at $358,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.20 for the present operating margin

+82.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -9.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.79. Equity return is now at value -82.30, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.91. Total debt to assets is 8.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.