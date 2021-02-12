Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR)

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) went down by -12.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s stock price has collected -13.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Oncorus Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Oncorus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.67, which is $20.31 above the current price. ONCR currently public float of 22.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCR was 100.79K shares.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stocks went down by -13.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.37% and a quarterly performance of 2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.79% for Oncorus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.25% for ONCR stocks with a simple moving average of -24.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ONCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ONCR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCR reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ONCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ONCR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ONCR Trading at -35.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.82%, as shares sank -34.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -24.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.09. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 1,268,344 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MPM SunStates Fund, L.P., the 10% Owner of Oncorus Inc., purchase 173,776 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that MPM SunStates Fund, L.P. is holding 2,849,453 shares at $2,606,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

The total capital return value is set at -95.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.43.

Based on Oncorus Inc. (ONCR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.30.