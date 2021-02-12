Is a Correction Looming Ahead for KLA Corporation (KLAC)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) went up by 9.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.60. The company’s stock price has collected 10.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that KLA Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ :KLAC) Right Now?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KLAC is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for KLA Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $320.12, which is -$4.36 below the current price. KLAC currently public float of 154.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KLAC was 974.00K shares.

KLAC’s Market Performance

KLAC stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.51% and a quarterly performance of 45.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.81% for KLA Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.02% for KLAC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLAC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for KLAC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KLAC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $320 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLAC reach a price target of $211. The rating they have provided for KLAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to KLAC, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

KLAC Trading at 17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +11.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLAC rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.37. In addition, KLA Corporation saw 25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLAC starting from Donzella Oreste, who sale 1,287 shares at the price of $300.90 back on Feb 08. After this action, Donzella Oreste now owns 5,599 shares of KLA Corporation, valued at $387,258 using the latest closing price.

WALLACE RICHARD P, the President and CEO of KLA Corporation, sale 4,216 shares at $301.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that WALLACE RICHARD P is holding 76,906 shares at $1,271,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.95 for the present operating margin

+56.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for KLA Corporation stands at +20.97. The total capital return value is set at 29.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.21. Equity return is now at value 51.30, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on KLA Corporation (KLAC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.25. Total debt to assets is 38.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.