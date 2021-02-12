Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.25. The company’s stock price has collected 3.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Brighthouse Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :BHF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHF is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.18, which is -$1.23 below the current price. BHF currently public float of 87.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHF was 774.33K shares.

BHF’s Market Performance

BHF stocks went up by 3.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 8.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Brighthouse Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.11% for BHF stocks with a simple moving average of 26.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BHF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BHF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $42 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHF reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for BHF stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BHF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

BHF Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHF rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.68. In addition, Brighthouse Financial Inc. saw 11.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHF starting from Wallace William Francis, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.83 back on Mar 12. After this action, Wallace William Francis now owns 9,694 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc., valued at $114,150 using the latest closing price.

Shouvlin Patrick J., the Director of Brighthouse Financial Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $20.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Shouvlin Patrick J. is holding 9,694 shares at $100,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. stands at -11.29. The total capital return value is set at -4.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86. Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.25. Total debt to assets is 1.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.