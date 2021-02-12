Is a Correction Looming Ahead for American Well Corporation (AMWL)

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) went down by -7.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.75. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Amwell Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE :AMWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for American Well Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $3.05 above the current price. AMWL currently public float of 131.63M and currently shorts hold a 7.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMWL was 3.63M shares.

AMWL’s Market Performance

AMWL stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.33% and a quarterly performance of 23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.89% for American Well Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for AMWL stocks with a simple moving average of 12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $41 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to AMWL, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

AMWL Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +30.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -5.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.81. In addition, American Well Corporation saw 30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from McNeice Paul Francis, who sale 7,920 shares at the price of $30.26 back on Jan 22. After this action, McNeice Paul Francis now owns 44,000 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $239,698 using the latest closing price.

Gotlib Phyllis, the President, International of American Well Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $26.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Gotlib Phyllis is holding 440,000 shares at $1,321,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.62 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -58.57. The total capital return value is set at -24.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.92.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.70.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.