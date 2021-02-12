Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) went down by -4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.57. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that XPO Logistics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE :XPO) Right Now?

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPO is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for XPO Logistics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.40, which is $14.83 above the current price. XPO currently public float of 90.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPO was 959.58K shares.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.61% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for XPO Logistics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for XPO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $138 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPO reach a price target of $133, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for XPO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to XPO, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

XPO Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.35. In addition, XPO Logistics Inc. saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from Robinson Lance A, who sale 12,195 shares at the price of $81.77 back on Aug 10. After this action, Robinson Lance A now owns 55,237 shares of XPO Logistics Inc., valued at $997,239 using the latest closing price.

Wyshner David B, the Chief Financial Officer of XPO Logistics Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $67.13 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wyshner David B is holding 1,500 shares at $100,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+15.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Logistics Inc. stands at +2.29. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.45. Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 273.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.25. Total debt to assets is 53.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.