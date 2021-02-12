Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Trio-Tech International (TRT)

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) went up by 22.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s stock price has collected 28.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Trio-Tech Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $0.06 Per Diluted Share

Is It Worth Investing in Trio-Tech International (AMEX :TRT) Right Now?

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRT is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Trio-Tech International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TRT currently public float of 2.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRT was 22.33K shares.

TRT’s Market Performance

TRT stocks went up by 28.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.36% and a quarterly performance of 54.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.11% for Trio-Tech International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.83% for TRT stocks with a simple moving average of 70.34% for the last 200 days.

TRT Trading at 45.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +45.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRT rose by +28.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Trio-Tech International saw 56.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRT starting from TING HOCK MING, who sale 12,594 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Jan 16. After this action, TING HOCK MING now owns 93,197 shares of Trio-Tech International, valued at $55,835 using the latest closing price.

TING HOCK MING, the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO of Trio-Tech International, sale 1,600 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that TING HOCK MING is holding 105,791 shares at $7,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.99 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trio-Tech International stands at +2.81. The total capital return value is set at -2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trio-Tech International (TRT), the company’s capital structure generated 17.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.64. Total debt to assets is 11.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.