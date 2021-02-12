Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/21 that ‘Surefire’ Bet on Ant Group Has Trapped Global Investors

Is It Worth Investing in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CG is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.43, which is $0.06 above the current price. CG currently public float of 192.44M and currently shorts hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CG was 1.34M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 3.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.31% and a quarterly performance of 32.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for The Carlyle Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for CG stocks with a simple moving average of 31.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $40 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

CG Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +12.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.34. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Ferguson Jeffrey W., who sale 14,236 shares at the price of $36.60 back on Feb 09. After this action, Ferguson Jeffrey W. now owns 1,002,411 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $521,038 using the latest closing price.

Buser Curtis L., the Chief Financial Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 33,215 shares at $36.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Buser Curtis L. is holding 1,074,129 shares at $1,215,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.41 for the present operating margin

+81.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 13.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,126.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.85. Total debt to assets is 50.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,108.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.