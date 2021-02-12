Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $496.61. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :ORLY) Right Now?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORLY is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $529.00, which is $103.17 above the current price. ORLY currently public float of 71.22M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORLY was 587.95K shares.

ORLY’s Market Performance

ORLY stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.56% and a quarterly performance of -5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for O’Reilly Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.34% for ORLY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORLY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ORLY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORLY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $550 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORLY reach a price target of $550. The rating they have provided for ORLY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2020.

ORLY Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLY fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $450.34. In addition, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. saw -4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORLY starting from OREILLY DAVID E, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $450.56 back on Nov 24. After this action, OREILLY DAVID E now owns 397,157 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., valued at $9,011,238 using the latest closing price.

MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, the Director of O’Reilly Automotive Inc., sale 200 shares at $452.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND is holding 2,152 shares at $90,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.94 for the present operating margin

+50.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stands at +13.70. The total capital return value is set at 38.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.64. Equity return is now at value 373.30, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,475.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.65. Total debt to assets is 51.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,395.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.