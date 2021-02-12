Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.52. The company’s stock price has collected 6.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.70, which is -$6.42 below the current price. GH currently public float of 93.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 1.09M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went up by 6.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.15% and a quarterly performance of 50.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Guardant Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.25% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of 58.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $175 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

GH Trading at 19.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.86. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 30.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Talasaz AmirAli, who sale 101,111 shares at the price of $162.93 back on Feb 09. After this action, Talasaz AmirAli now owns 1,985,632 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $16,474,264 using the latest closing price.

Talasaz AmirAli, the Chairman, President and COO of Guardant Health Inc., sale 15,069 shares at $162.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Talasaz AmirAli is holding 509,631 shares at $2,455,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.23 for the present operating margin

+67.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -35.29. The total capital return value is set at -11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.38. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.21.