Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) went down by -3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.83. APLT currently public float of 17.12M and currently shorts hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLT was 135.74K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT stocks went down by -9.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.60% and a quarterly performance of 50.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.70% for Applied Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.10% for APLT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $85 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to APLT, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on February 27th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at -0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares surge +13.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.62. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Perfetti Riccardo, who sale 1,295 shares at the price of $26.79 back on Feb 03. After this action, Perfetti Riccardo now owns 0 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $34,693 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,295 shares at $27.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 0 shares at $35,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -180.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -181.66. Equity return is now at value -83.40, with -71.80 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.89. Total debt to assets is 4.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.