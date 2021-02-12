Here’s How Your Trade Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Aggressively Right Now

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) went up by 5.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Eos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Conference Call; Participating in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ :EOSE) Right Now?

EOSE currently public float of 45.67M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EOSE was 1.40M shares.

EOSE’s Market Performance

EOSE stocks went up by 2.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.80% and a quarterly performance of 157.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.51% for EOSE stocks with a simple moving average of 93.14% for the last 200 days.

EOSE Trading at 24.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares sank -7.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOSE rose by +2.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.30. In addition, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. saw 25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOSE starting from DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.57 back on Dec 17. After this action, DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER now owns 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., valued at $291,400 using the latest closing price.