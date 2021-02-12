Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) went up by 4.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.85. The company’s stock price has collected 10.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Vector Group Appoints Richard J. Lampen as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE :VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Vector Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$2.75 below the current price. VGR currently public float of 127.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGR was 741.92K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR stocks went up by 10.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.42% and a quarterly performance of 22.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Vector Group Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.01% for VGR stocks with a simple moving average of 27.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on October 05th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGR reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for VGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 30th, 2015.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

VGR Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.34. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw 18.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LAMPEN RICHARD, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $12.10 back on Jan 15. After this action, LAMPEN RICHARD now owns 443,986 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $181,500 using the latest closing price.

LEBOW BENNETT S, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 1,000,000 shares at $11.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that LEBOW BENNETT S is holding 816,428 shares at $11,520,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.53 for the present operating margin

+31.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.95. Equity return is now at value -9.90, with 4.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.