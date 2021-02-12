Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)?

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.25. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ :THTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Theratechnologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. THTX currently public float of 76.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THTX was 470.59K shares.

THTX’s Market Performance

THTX stocks went up by 5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.32% and a quarterly performance of 34.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Theratechnologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.16% for THTX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.57% for the last 200 days.

THTX Trading at 18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THTX rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Theratechnologies Inc. saw 14.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.47 for the present operating margin

+54.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theratechnologies Inc. stands at -19.77. The total capital return value is set at -10.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.40.

Based on Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), the company’s capital structure generated 230.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.73. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.