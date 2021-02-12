ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) went down by -2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Wish Announces Partnership With Black Girls CODE

Is It Worth Investing in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ :WISH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ContextLogic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is -$2.08 below the current price. WISH currently public float of 448.07M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WISH was 7.91M shares.

WISH’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for ContextLogic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.50% for WISH stocks with a simple moving average of 15.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WISH reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for WISH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to WISH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

WISH Trading at 15.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISH fell by -4.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.87. In addition, ContextLogic Inc. saw 53.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WISH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.57 for the present operating margin

+76.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ContextLogic Inc. stands at -6.79. The total capital return value is set at -126.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.16.

Based on ContextLogic Inc. (WISH), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 20.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.