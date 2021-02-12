Can Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) Remain Competitive?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) went up by 2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $406.75. The company’s stock price has collected 4.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that Monolithic Power Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Iridium Communications to Join S&P MidCap 400; Collegium Pharmaceutical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MPWR) Right Now?

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 110.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPWR is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $430.00, which is $8.77 above the current price. MPWR currently public float of 44.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPWR was 489.77K shares.

MPWR’s Market Performance

MPWR stocks went up by 4.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.75% and a quarterly performance of 24.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for MPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 35.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPWR

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPWR reach a price target of $275, previously predicting the price at $265. The rating they have provided for MPWR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MPWR, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

MPWR Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPWR rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $377.23. In addition, Monolithic Power Systems Inc. saw 5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPWR starting from Sciammas Maurice, who sale 20,535 shares at the price of $374.94 back on Feb 09. After this action, Sciammas Maurice now owns 1,375 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., valued at $7,699,468 using the latest closing price.

Moyer James C, the Director of Monolithic Power Systems Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $374.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Moyer James C is holding 233,841 shares at $5,613,387 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.74 for the present operating margin

+55.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stands at +19.47. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.73.