Can eGain Corporation (EGAN) Remain Competitive?

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) went up by 5.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s stock price has collected 12.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that eGain Reports SaaS Revenue Growth of 21% for First Six Months of Fiscal 2021

Is It Worth Investing in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ :EGAN) Right Now?

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGAN is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for eGain Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.17, which is $3.08 above the current price. EGAN currently public float of 20.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGAN was 548.86K shares.

EGAN’s Market Performance

EGAN stocks went up by 12.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.17% and a quarterly performance of -22.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.27% for eGain Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.82% for EGAN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.90% for the last 200 days.

EGAN Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGAN rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, eGain Corporation saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGAN starting from SMIT ERIC, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Jan 15. After this action, SMIT ERIC now owns 129,187 shares of eGain Corporation, valued at $56,920 using the latest closing price.

SMIT ERIC, the Chief Financial Officer of eGain Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that SMIT ERIC is holding 129,187 shares at $57,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+69.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for eGain Corporation stands at +9.91. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.82. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on eGain Corporation (EGAN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 3.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.