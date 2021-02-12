Can CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Remain Competitive?

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) went down by -29.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.26. The company’s stock price has collected 33.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that CollPlant Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares

Is It Worth Investing in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ :CLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLGN is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is -$3.11 below the current price. CLGN currently public float of 6.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLGN was 48.75K shares.

CLGN’s Market Performance

CLGN stocks went up by 33.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 85.40% and a quarterly performance of 258.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.65% for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for CLGN stocks with a simple moving average of 71.45% for the last 200 days.

CLGN Trading at 29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLGN fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. saw 125.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-330.41 for the present operating margin

+2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. stands at -481.62. The total capital return value is set at -122.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.94.

Based on CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 88.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.95. Total debt to assets is 33.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.