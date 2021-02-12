Buy or Sell Ryder System Inc. (R) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went down by -5.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.23. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Ryder Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.00, which is $7.37 above the current price. R currently public float of 53.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 419.47K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.42% and a quarterly performance of 18.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Ryder System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.31% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 36.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for R stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for R by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for R in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $87 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see R reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for R stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to R, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

R Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.80. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from JONES KAREN M., who sale 1,413 shares at the price of $34.80 back on May 08. After this action, JONES KAREN M. now owns 6,246 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $49,172 using the latest closing price.

SMITH E FOLLIN, the Director of Ryder System Inc., sale 2,193 shares at $34.20 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that SMITH E FOLLIN is holding 34,624 shares at $74,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.82 for the present operating margin

+15.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ryder System Inc. (R), the company’s capital structure generated 329.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.69. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.